Who Is Ray Asian Boy? What to Know About the Streamer

Ray Asian Boy's had a sudden rise to internet fame ... and it hasn't been boring in the least!

The social media figure went from having a chance encounter with a streaming superstar to starting an online career of his own, all in the span of just a few years.

We're going to take a look and see how his rise to fame has taken a few twists and turns ... and check out how he teased a collaboration with a major sportswear brand.

Ray's Originally From Taiwan

Ray was born Chen-Ruei Hsu, and he's originally from Taiwan ... and he first garnered fame during a trip to Japan.

Ray's career kicked off in 2023, when he had a chance encounter with Kai Cenat outside of a Japanese 7-Eleven store, which was documented on Cenat's live stream.

The two ended up hitting it off, and their meeting ended up going viral, which worked out for Ray, because he subsequently started making appearances in Cenat's streams and social media posts.

Ray later began a social media career of his own, starting a TikTok account in July 2023, and eventually he built up a following of 4.4 million.

He Briefly Paused His Career to Focus on His Mental Health

Ray eventually entered the streaming world and started a Twitch account, which currently has 2.4 million followers.

The social media star took a multi-month break from his career, and many of his fans speculated he'd gone back to Taiwan to serve in the military.

However, he shared a video in March 2025 saying he hadn't actually served in the military ... instead he'd taken a "mental break" from social media.

Ray reveals that he did not actually go to the military & instead was taking a 4 month break for his mental ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tAbsDqsy45 — Slatt♱ (@SlatDontMiss) March 30, 2025 @SlatDontMiss

Ray eventually got back into streaming and started participating on Cenat's streams, as well as creating his own content.

Ray Teased a Collaboration With Adidas

Ray appeared to tease a move into the fashion world in October 2025 when he shared a video on his Instagram account showing him decked out in Adidas gear.

The official Instagram account of Adidas Basketball was tagged in the video, which showed him dribbling a ball for a bit before making a free throw.

And if the tag wasn't enough of a hint, Adidas Basketball left a message in the post's comments section, calling Ray "family."