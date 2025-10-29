TikToker Kae Bradshaw Dead at 29

Beloved TikToker Kae Bradshaw has died after a valiant battle with cancer.

Her husband, Austin, announced the heartbreaking news on her TikTok account Wednesday and revealed she passed Monday at 1:27 AM with family surrounding her.

Austin said Kae -- who had been diagnosed with stage 4 cholangiocarcinoma, or bile duct cancer -- was in no pain and was holding his hand as she took her last breaths.

He went on to thank their friends, family, and her fans for lifting them up during such a trying time, noting that TikTok was Kae's safe space to "journal her emotions and inspire everyone around her."

He added she was beyond "grateful she was given the opportunity to fight for her life."

Austin gushed about his wife, describing her as his "rock" and "purpose," and ended the video by directing followers to a happy memory they shared -- their engagement video.

Just 4 days ago, the Florida-based content creator posted from a hospital bed and told fans she was not strong enough to qualify for chemotherapy. She also announced they had set up a GoFundMe to ease the financial burden on Austin, who had already sold his boat and truck to help pay for her doctors, and was working 2 jobs.

Kae shared her journey with followers for months. The earliest video on her page is from late March, which announced her new page for updates after her previous one was hacked.

She was 29.