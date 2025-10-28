Late TikTok Star Ben Bader Was Found Not Breathing

Following the mysterious and untimely death of TikTok star Ben Bader, we now have more info as to how he passed -- and the details are disturbing.

Shawn Reed, a rep for the Jupiter Police Department in Florida, tells TMZ ... Bader was discovered by neighbors and appeared "not to be breathing."

The spokesperson also said first responders performed life-saving measures on Bader, and continued when medical personnel arrived. Reed added Bader was eventually taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner will determine the final cause of death, but as of now, authorities haven't ruled out anything -- and that includes foul play.

As you know ... the content creator tragically passed away October 23. His girlfriend, Reem, shared the sad news in an emotional tribute to Ben, saying, "Ben was the kindest, most caring, most generous person I have ever met in my entire life ... He genuinely loved every single person that he met and he was so positive all the time."

According to Reem, the death was "extremely sudden."

In a statement to TMZ ... the Upham and Bader family remember him as a "visionary who led with love, lived with intention, and turned his passions into helping others."

He was 25.