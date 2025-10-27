Influencer Ben Bader Dies at Age 25

Miami-based content creator Ben Bader has died ... his girlfriend, Reem, shared Monday.

The influencer, known for his lifestyle content and financial coaching course, reportedly died October 23 from, as of yet, "still unknown" causes.

Reem shared an emotional tribute to Ben, saying, “Ben was the kindest, most caring, most generous person I have ever met in my entire life ... He genuinely loved every single person that he met and he was so positive all the time.”

She shared what may have been his last recorded video from the day he died, in which he encouraged his followers to commit to their businesses and neglect the urge to switch to something else.

He said, "Choosing a different business model ... choosing a different lane, isn't going to solve anything. I know this is such a simple, easy-to-overlook lesson, but genuinely, I would have saved probably 2 years if I just picked one thing and stuck to it from the beginning. I'd be 2 years richer than I am right now."

According to Reem, Ben's death was "extremely sudden."

“There were really no signs of this happening -- we were supposed to get dinner that night and he seemed so normal," Reem said. "I had just talked to him on FaceTime a couple hours before he passed and he was so happy and so normal and he was just smiling and being so funny.”

Ben had just celebrated his birthday September 22, sharing pics on Instagram.

"All I want for my birthday is more of everything," he wrote.

He was 25.