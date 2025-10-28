TikTok Star Ben Bader's Family Speaks Out After His Death

Ben Bader's family is speaking out ... after the Miami-based content creator tragically died at just 25 years old.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE ... the Upham and Bader family remember him as a "visionary who led with love, lived with intention, and turned his passions into helping others."

Ben's family goes on to say ... "He made a profound impact on everyone who knew him through his wisdom, humor, and compassion. Ben lived each day to the fullest, inspiring those around him to seek meaning, connection, and purpose in their own lives."

The family adds the late social media star "will continue to shine through the countless people he touched" -- expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love and support following his untimely passing.

Bader's family notes he was born prematurely at 28 weeks. A cause of death remains unclear ... but his girlfriend, Reem, says it was "extremely sudden."

He was known for his lifestyle content and financial coaching course, and had just celebrated his birthday on September 22.

