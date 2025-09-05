Sexy Internet Influencer Jaqueline Nascimento Found Dead at 22 in Brazil

An internet influencer was discovered dead this week after she disappeared during a fun-filled vacation with friends in Brazil, according to media reports.

Jaqueline Barbosa Nascimento was reportedly found dead by firefighters Wednesday at Jaguara Dam in Igaratá, Brazil -- three days after she vanished while jet skiing with friends.

Metrópoles reports that Jaqueline -- known for her provocative Instagram and TikTok posts -- likely drowned during one of her jet skiing rides ... but, the news outlet also notes police have deemed Nascimento's death "suspicious" and are combing through surveillance video.

What's more, Jaqueline's friend, Gabrielle Reis, sat for an interview with the outlet, saying Nascimento traveled to Igaratá with pals she met just 2 weeks ago.

Reis told the outlet Jacqueline had been pestering her friends about the trip because they weren't keen on going at first, but Jaqueline got her way in the end.

Reis described Jacqueline as a "very sweet, loving girl," who was "always thinking of others," but was "naive."

According to Reis, the two got into it recently, fighting over the way Jacqueline was "living her life, living it so intensely."

Jacqueline was 22.