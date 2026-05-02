'RHOBH’ Kathy Hilton Fighting Injured House Guest Over $$$ Demand

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kathy Hilton said the house guest suing her over an alleged fall at her Bel Air mansion may have caused her own injuries ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Kathy denied the allegations in the lawsuit brought by a woman named Kimberly Heffington.

Kathy raised an affirmative defense in the docs, indicating that she may argue the injuries sustained by Kimberly were caused by her exposing herself to a “known danger.”

Paris and Nicky’s mom argued that Kathy should not be liable for Kimberly’s right knee injury.

As TMZ first reported, Kimberly claimed that she was at Kathy’s 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 15,000-square-foot home worth $28 million in 2024. She said that she fell after being “caught in between uneven pavers” while walking from the tennis court to the pool area.