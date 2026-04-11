Kyle Richards Sued to Evict Sister Kim Richards From L.A. Condo

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards sued her sister Kim Richards last year in an effort to kick her out of her L.A. area condo ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Kyle filed a lawsuit against Kim in January 2025, seeking to have her older sister vacate her 2-bedroom, 3-bath, 1,633-square-foot condominium in Encino.

Kyle claimed Kim had been living in the condo for years, but she'd told her to pack up in late 2024. In her suit, Kyle sought possession of the place and wanted damages against Kim of $140 per day, beginning in November 2024, for every day she stayed past her welcome.

Kim apparently never responded to the suit, so a default judgment was entered in March 2025 requiring Kim to surrender possession of the property.

Court docs in June 2025 show the L.A. County Sheriff's Office tried to serve Kim with the judgment ... but she'd apparently already moved out of the home, so Kyle was able to take possession of it.

Kim and Kyle have had a rocky relationship for years.

The eviction lawsuit was filed a couple of months after sources told TMZ at the time that Kim had relapsed after years of issues with addiction, and the family deciced to take a 'tough love' approach until she got it together.