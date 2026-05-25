Wander Franco Found Criminally Responsible in Minor Abuse Case

Wander Franco was found criminally responsible for sexually and psychologically abusing a minor ... but the MLB star will not serve jail time.

A judge in the Dominican Republic ruled Monday the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop was responsible in the case involving a girl who was 14 years old at the time of the alleged relationship.

Still, the judge granted Franco a judicial pardon reportedly determining he had also been the victim of extortion and blackmail by the minor's mom.

The mother was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of sexually trafficking her daughter.

In 2024, Franco was charged for allegedly have a months long relationship with the minor ... and it was additionally alleged that Franco was sending thousands of dollars to her mother in exchange for consent.

After Monday's ruling, Franco briefly addressed reporters saying he felt "calm" and asking fans to "continue supporting me and trusting in me."

MLB also reacted to the verdict ... saying the league is aware of the ruling and will conclude its own investigation at the appropriate time.