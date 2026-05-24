'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards' Wife Amanda Conner Arrested

Amanda Conner -- the wife of "Teen Mom" star Ryan Edwards -- has been arrested ... TMZ has confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Jail in Tennessee tells TMZ ... Conner was arrested Sunday morning near Chattanooga and booked on a charge of driving under the influence and child abuse/neglect.

We're told there's also a charge for driving on the wrong side of the road.

Conner's bond was set at $16K ... and, at the time of publishing, it appears she has not yet bonded out.

If and when she does post bond, Conner will have to abide by a no-contact order regarding the alleged child victim until at least her court hearing on June 3.

She will not be allowed around the child, and she cannot contact the person who will be overseeing the child in the meantime.

Play video content Video: Amanda Connor, Ryan Edwards Dispatch Audio

We've obtained dispatch audio from the alleged incident ... in which a dispatcher says a husband called the police on his wife -- telling them he worried she was using narcotics because she wouldn't submit to a drug test.

The dispatch claims the husband also told her the wife left with the baby in the car. Worth noting, the dispatcher does not give names for either party during the call.