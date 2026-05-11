Farrah Abraham Rocks Tiny Bikini for Sexy Mother's Day Weekend Photoshoot

Anybody still believe moms can't be sexy? Definitely not Farrah Abraham ... 'cause she spent Mother's Day weekend in L.A. cranking up the heat in one seriously tiny bikini!

Peep these pics -- the former "Teen Mom" star was poolside at her hotel rocking barely-there swimwear, which showcased her sculpted physique.

Farrah was fully owning the spotlight too ... especially with that bright platinum blonde hair and those high-rise bikini bottoms working overtime as she strutted her way into the pool to cool off.

The TV personality looked totally relaxed while soaking up the California sunshine for Mother's Day weekend ... and even though her daughter Sophia wasn’t around, Farrah clearly had no problem keeping herself entertained.