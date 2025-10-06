Farrah Abraham Rocks Plunging Floral Bikini Poolside in L.A.

... All Eyes On Me, Nothing New!!!

Farrah Abraham clearly never needs a new reason to rock a swimsuit ... 'cause she's back at it like clockwork, flaunting the goods under the L.A. sun!

Peep these pics -- the "Teen Mom" star was serving curves for days in a colorful floral one-piece, showing off her flirty, girly side as she took a dip at her hotel pool Sunday.

Farrah was working every angle -- assets out, bum on display, soaking up the sun on a lounger -- proving she’s all about that solo vibe and living her best life, no one else needed!

Of course, we all know Farrah knows how to have a good time ... she was recently partying it up on the TMZ Tour Bus with Master P.