Farrah Abraham Nearly Slips Out of Bikini Top During Beach Photo Shoot

Farrah Abraham almost gave a free show to everyone at a Los Angeles beach this weekend ... 'cause while she was posing in a tiny top it almost slipped off and revealed everything!

The model and former reality TV star enjoyed a little fun in the sun on Friday ... pulling up to a pristine SoCal shore in a two-piece bikini with thong-style bottoms.

Check out the pics ... FA setting the beach on fire in a bright orange outfit -- and, while she was snapping selfies near a lifeguard tower, her top raised up on her chest.

The bottom half of Abraham's breasts are totally out here ... leaving little to the imagination in these photos.

To be fair, the material did little to hide her nipples before ... so, even though this wardrobe might've malfunctioned a bit, it's not like the average beachgoer wasn't seeing pretty much everything anyway.

Abraham enjoyed the beach on Friday -- before coming by "TMZ Live" to promote her appearance on the "TMZ After Dark" tour Saturday.

Play video content TMZ.com

If ya don't know ... we're now taking you across L.A. to see some of the city sights -- including iconic bars like Saddle Ranch Chop House and a whole lot more while partying the night away.

Celebrity guests -- like Ray J, Chanel West Coast, Jerry O'Connell -- have hosted in the past ... and, this weekend it was Farrah Abraham's turn on one tour Saturday night, while Master P hosted another.