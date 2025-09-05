Farrah Abraham Crashes TMZ Livestream, Hypes 'TMZ After Dark Tour' Hosting Gig

Play video content TMZ.com

Farrah Abraham just hijacked our livestream ... and trust us, if this is anything to go by, the "TMZ After Dark Tour" this weekend is about to be the wildest yet, 'cause she's hosting it Saturday night!

Check out the clip -- Farrah was already in full party mode Friday morning, hyping our tour featuring DJs, shots at every stop ... and as for a stripper? Don’t worry, she says she’s got that covered too (joking ... of course!😜).

Farrah’s main pitch? Moms' night out like no other. Kids, husbands, inhibitions ... leave 'em at home.

The former reality star’s all moves and high-energy in our clip ... and if she’s this hyped in the early morning newsroom hours, just picture her once the whole 'After Dark' bus is rolling!