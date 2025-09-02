Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Master P Crashes TMZ Live Stream As 'Coach P,' Talks Basketball and Katrina

Master P Crashes TMZ Live Stream 🏀 Traded Raps for Coach's Whistle

By TMZ Staff
Published
master-p-kal-09-02-2025
CHOPPIN' IT UP WITH COACH!
TMZ.com

Master P is gearing up for a new season in life as a college basketball coach, and he dropped in on the TMZ Live Stream to talk about it!

The Colonel chopped it up Tuesday with Harvey and Charles, confirming the Ice Cream Man has been reverted to "Coach P" now that he's looking to impact his hometown as the President of Basketball Operations and Assistant Coach of the New Orleans Privateers college men's basketball team.

It's been a helluva music career for P ... 27 years ago to the day, his life changed with the release of his breakout album "Ghetto D," which had the world saying "Uhhhhhh" in real time.

master p university of new orleans basketball sub instagram swipe
Instagram / @masterp

P's squad has a big challenge ahead, facing off against the "Bill Belichick Killas" AKA TCU Horned Frogs for their first game on Nov. 3 -- and he's not trying to jinx anything!!!

083125_tmz_after_dark_ray_j_kal
EXCITING ANNOUNCEMENT!!!
TMZ.com

The former rapper has to bunker down and get his clipboard ready for game day but we had to entice him with the hottest ticket in town -- the TMZ After Dark Tour!!!

only-fans-key-art-horizontal
CREATORS SQUARE OFF
TMZ Studios

Like Ray J, there's a good chance you'll see his son Romeo Miller hosting the turnt-up party bus -- will we see P too?!?

