Master P Crashes TMZ Live Stream As 'Coach P,' Talks Basketball and Katrina

Master P is gearing up for a new season in life as a college basketball coach, and he dropped in on the TMZ Live Stream to talk about it!

The Colonel chopped it up Tuesday with Harvey and Charles, confirming the Ice Cream Man has been reverted to "Coach P" now that he's looking to impact his hometown as the President of Basketball Operations and Assistant Coach of the New Orleans Privateers college men's basketball team.

It's been a helluva music career for P ... 27 years ago to the day, his life changed with the release of his breakout album "Ghetto D," which had the world saying "Uhhhhhh" in real time.

P's squad has a big challenge ahead, facing off against the "Bill Belichick Killas" AKA TCU Horned Frogs for their first game on Nov. 3 -- and he's not trying to jinx anything!!!

The former rapper has to bunker down and get his clipboard ready for game day but we had to entice him with the hottest ticket in town -- the TMZ After Dark Tour!!!

