Master P Wants Drake, Nicki Minaj, Wayne To Perform at UNO's Halftime Shows

Master P has BIG plans for the University of New Orleans basketball team this season -- including some megastar-studded halftime shows -- with the rap legend targeting the likes of Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne!

Master P, 55, will begin his first season as UNO's President of Basketball Operations this fall ... and he told us he wants to put the university on the map with a little help from his famous friends.

"I want those stars to come out and be a part of this because they're helping us rebuild a program that needs it," P said.

Percy listed several performers he believes will make an impact, including Wayne, who was born and raised in New Orleans (like Master P).

He also mentioned Megan Thee Stallion and "F.N.F." rapper GloRilla.

Master P -- who played college and pro basketball (as well as coaching AAU) -- is laser-focused on making a difference at UNO ... and not just on the hardwood, but also in the classroom.

"That's what my program is about -- mentoring these kids. It's bigger than basketball," Master P said.

"A lot of these coaches and programs give up on these kids, and they end up going back to the hood and have nothing."

"That's why I love my job as a coach, it's bigger than anything I had to do because my coach changed and saved my life. I feel like I could help change and save these kids' lives."