Mercy Miller Primed for 'Hell of a Year,' Houston Legend Otis Birdsong Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

Mercy Miller -- rap legend Master P's son -- is gearing up for his second season at Houston ... and Cougars legend Otis Birdsong is expecting BIG things from the sophomore -- telling TMZ Sports, "He's already something special."

We caught up with the former All-American out at LAX ... and he explained Mercy paid his dues absorbing information from head coach Kelvin Sampson last year, and is now better because of it.

"In coach Sampson's system and culture, you got to wait your turn," he said. "He had to learn the system, learn the culture. He's tougher, he wants to be there, he wants to compete for a starting job."

"He's gonna have a hell of a year this year. He's working hard in the weight room."

The 69-year-old went so far as to call him one of the best shooters on the team ... high praise coming from one of only five players to have their numbers retired by the Cougars.

Miller did see some time on the floor as a freshman ... playing in 22 games in 2024-25.