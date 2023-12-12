Mercy Miller, Master P's Son, Goes Off, Drops 68 Points In High School Hoops Game
Master P's son, one of the best high school basketball players in the entire country, had an absolutely gaudy stat line Monday night, dropping 68 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists on 28 for 38 shooting (74%)!!
Thanks to the ridiculous performance, Mercy Miller's Notre Dame Knights squad beat Oakwood, 104-44.
Mercy's 68 points were good enough for the ND school record (Sherman Oaks, CA) ... and one of the greatest scoring performances in California history.
Miller, a 6'4" guard who committed to the University of Houston last month, is averaging 17 points and 9 rebounds a game this season.
It shouldn't come as a shock that Mercy can hoop his ass off. His brother Hercy Miller hoops at the Univ. of Louisville ... and dad, aside from being a hip hop mogul, played in the NBA.
The undefeated, 6-0 Notre Dame team is regarded as one of the best teams in their division, the CIF Southern Section.
Mercy will have a few days to rest his arms after putting up all those shots ... his Knights team doesn't return to the court until December 19, when they'll play a 2-4 Marshall H.S. squad.
Look for another BIG performance ... and don't be surprised if Mercy climbs even higher up the list of top 2024 recruits.
Also, maybe it's time we start introducing P as Mercy Miller's dad ... 😅