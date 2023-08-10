LeBron James' Son Transferring, Teaming Up W/ Master P's Son At Notre Dame HS

Notre Dame High School will have some serious star power this upcoming season -- both on and off the court -- 'cause LeBron James' son Bryce and Master P's son Mercy Miller are joining forces on one of the best teams in the country!

16-year-old James, a 6'6" guard, is transferring from Campbell Hall (he was only there for a few months after transferring from Sierra Canyon, where he spent 2 years) ... where he'll join an ND program that won a state championship (CIF division 1) last season.

Stars Caleb Foster and Dusty Stromer are now with Duke and Gonzaga, respectively, after graduating, but the squad is still stacked.

Mercy Miller, P's 6'4" shooting guard son (a 4-star recruit ranked in the top 65 nationally), helped lead the team last season ... and is gunning to go back-to-back before heading to the University of Houston, where he has committed to play college ball.

In fact, Mercy and P recently sat down with Babcock in the TMZ offices -- prior to Bryce transferring -- and talked about his final year of high school hoops, and his aspirations going forward.

Notre Dame is coached by Matt Sargeant, a former Princeton University player, who has been on the coach as a varsity head coach for over a decade.