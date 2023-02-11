Master P Says Sons Destined For NBA, Hoping They Play For Pelicans

Play video content TMZSports.com

Master P is confident his sons, Mercy and Hercy, can BOTH be NBA stars ... telling TMZ Sports he's dreaming of seeing them team up on the New Orleans Pelicans one day.

We spoke to P in Beverly Hills last week on the heels of Mercy throwing down a monster dunk against Bronny James' Sierra Canyon team ... and he told us Mercy isn't the only budding superstar in the Miller fam.

"Mercy Miller, my son, he been a star," P said. "My other son, Hercy Miller, been a star. He in Louisville. Mercy at Notre Dame High School. They [are] the best-kept secrets in basketball."

"You seen the dunk and [Mercy] not just a dunker. He can shoot the three. He can rebound. He had like ten assists that game. He helped his team win and it was a blowout."

P said even though Mercy's highlight dunk came against Bronny's team, it's all love between the two ballers -- adding that they are friends with LeBron James and his family.

So when it comes to Mercy and Hercy's ceiling, P has his eyes on NOLA.

Of course, both were born and raised in Louisiana, so it makes sense the rapper-turned-business mogul wants him and Hercy to play for the hometown Pelicans.

"Two brothers on the same team. That'd be crazy."