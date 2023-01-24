Bronny James Named To McDonald's All-American Game

The McDonald's All-American game rosters have been released ... and none other than LeBron's son, Bronny, is one of the 24 players who will participate in the marquee event.

The East and West squads were announced just minutes ago ... with huge names like Bronny, Kentucky recruits Justin Edwards, D.J. Wagner (son of ex-NBAer Dajuan Wagner), Aaron Bradshaw and Reed Sheppard, USC commit Isaiah Collier and future Texas Longhorn Ron Holland getting the nod.

Of course, the game is one of the biggest events for high school hoops ... with a ton of future NBA superstars suiting up for the matchup each year.

In fact, LeBron destroyed the competition when he played in the game in 2003 ... scoring 27 points, grabbing 7 rebounds and handing out 7 assists. He was named the MVP of the contest.

Bronny -- ESPN's 28th-ranked player in the class of 2023 -- is the only player on either roster who has yet to announce their next step after graduating college ... but it's only a matter of time before he picks a school.

The game will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston on March 28.