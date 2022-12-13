LeBron & Carmelo's Sons Face Off In H.S. Showcase, Kardashians & Pippen Attend

The spawns of LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony brought out all the stars on Monday night ... 'cause a slew of A-listers hit up a H.S. gym in L.A. -- all to catch a glimpse of the NBA stars' sons go at it on the hardwood.

Sierra Canyon, led by Bronny and Bryce James, hosted Kiyan Anthony's school, Christ The King, in a nationally televised basketball showcase in Chatsworth -- and, as expected, the matchup lived up to expectations ... both on and off the court.

LBJ, Melo, La La Anthony, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Scottie Pippen and more all had front-row seats for the action ... and the kids didn't disappoint.

Bronny and Bryce pulled off the big win, 62-51 ... with the older James having a great game, logging 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Kiyan, meanwhile, had eight points in the loss.

2002 - LeBron James threw down a dunk off a steal against Carmelo Anthony's team to give his team 7 first quarter points on ESPN 2



2022 - Bronny James threw down a dunk off a steal against Kiyan Anthony's team to give his team 7 first quarter points on ESPN 2



basketball is fun pic.twitter.com/0xvb94RcM8 — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) December 13, 2022 @r0bato

The moment appeared to be surreal for both LeBron and Carmelo ... as 20 years ago, the two faced off against each other in a high school basketball showcase on ESPN as well.

The two future Hall of Famers were spotted chatting throughout the night -- and the proud dads posted a bunch of pics on their social media pages chronicling it all.

In fact, the guys even took a group pic with their sons!!