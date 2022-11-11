LeBron James Watches Sons Put On Dunk Show At H.S. Event

LeBron James' sons put on an absolute dunking clinic at a high school event on Thursday night -- and Pops couldn't have been prouder ... catching the show from a courtside seat with a huge smile on his face!!!

18-year-old Bronny and 15-year-old Bryce took flight over and over again at Sierra Canyon's "Midnight Madness" tip-off extravaganza in Chatsworth, Calif. ... and, despite nursing a lower-body injury, LeBron didn't miss a second of it.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The four-time NBA champ sat courtside with his wife, Savannah, as both boys routinely tore down the rim with a series of athletic dunks.

The two Sierra Canyon hoops stars looked a lot like their father in his prime ... even managing to pull off a few slams where they put the ball between their legs.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The James gang had the crowd in awe at their athleticism ... drawing the biggest cheers of the night.