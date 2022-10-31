Bronny James Rushed Off Court After Gun Scare During Game

Horrifying moment during Bronny James' high school basketball game over the weekend ... LeBron James' eldest son was rushed off the court after fans in the arena feared someone had a gun.

Bronny's Sierra Canyon boys basketball team was taking on DeMatha as part of a big showcase event in D.C. on Saturday night ... when suddenly, near the end of the game, chaos broke out in the stands.

Weird scene in D.C. at Wise High against DeMatha. The game was stopped early.



Sierra Canyon (playing as CBC) ran off the court. Sources are saying a fight broke out in the stands and “gun” was yelled, which prompted the frantic ending.pic.twitter.com/DAQ45v0A7x — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) October 30, 2022 @Tarek_Fattal

Several fans in attendance reportedly got into an altercation -- and, at one point, some thought a gun had been pulled.

When word of the potential weapon got down to those on the court, coaches and players -- including Bronny -- took off in panic.

The Sierra Canyon vs. DeMatha game had to be cut short after a fight broke out in the stands and "gun" was yelled, which prompted both teams to run off the floor.



(via @Tarek_Fattal, austinhavinnn/TT)pic.twitter.com/1Rj9hoODHG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 30, 2022 @ClutchPointsApp

Fortunately, cops tell TMZ Sports that when they got to the scene, they did a "thorough search" and "did not locate a firearm."

"There were no injuries," a police spokesperson added.

The two teams did not come out to finish the game "out of an abundance of caution," DeMatha head coach Mike G. Jones III tells us.

Bronny was clearly shaken up by it all ... saying in a statement on his social media page after the game, "high schoolers can't even hoop in peace now a days."

The two teams did not play on Sunday following the incident.