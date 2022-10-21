Bronny James Drops 16 In Front Of Quavo, Swae Lee At 'OTE' Opening Night

Play video content Twitter / @overtime

Bronny James put on a show for a star-studded crowd at Overtime Elite's opening night on Thursday ... hitting four 3-pointers on a 16-point night in front of Quavo and Swae Lee!!

"OTE" -- a pro basketball league for 16-19-year-olds -- held an exhibition in Atlanta ... with Bronny's California Basketball Club going up against City Reapers.

The celebs picked a good game to get a glimpse of Bronny -- because the Sierra Canyon point guard made it rain from behind the arc several times.

Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Druski, K Camp, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, and Mike WiLL Made-It were also in the building to witness Bronny's outing.

Bronny was one of the main offensive options for CBC throughout the night -- finishing the game with 16 points in 35 minutes of action, which was good for the second-leading scorer on his squad.

Puma star Mikey Willams and former NBA star Carlos Boozer's sons, Cayden and Cameron, hit up the game as well to check out King James' son.

17-year-old Bronny has been on cloud nine lately ... he recently inked an NIL deal with Beats by Dre, following in LeBron's footsteps after signing with Nike.

