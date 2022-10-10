Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bronny James Signs NIL Deal With Nike

Bronny James Just Did It!!! ... Signs NIL Deal W/ Nike

10/10/2022 9:28 AM PT
Bronny James is following in his father's footsteps and joining the Nike family -- the high school hoops star just inked a NIL deal with the shoe giant.

Nike made the announcement just minutes ago ... saying the 18-year-old Sierra Canyon baller is one of five high school prospects who recently signed Name, Image and Likeness endorsements with the Swoosh.

It was a no-brainer to get Bronny on board -- especially considering Nike and LeBron James have been attached at the hip since he was drafted in 2003 ... and collaborated on 20 signature shoes together.

The other student-athletes getting NIL deals include Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, Juju Watkins, and DJ Wagner, son of ex-NBAer Dajuan Wagner.

Wagner is considered one of the best hoopers in the class of 2023 -- and is listed #1 on ESPN's Top 100 players.

DJ Wagner
There's a good chance Bronny takes his talents to Columbus to play at Ohio State next season ... which just so happens to be a Nike school.

No word on how much the contract is worth ... but considering Nike already made a billion-dollar deal with LeBron, we're sure it's a decent amount.

