Bronny James Rocks Ohio State Basketball Uniform After Campus Visit

LeBron James' son, Bronny, just added fuel to the speculation about where he'll play college ball -- posting pics in an Ohio State basketball uniform after visiting their campus.

Bronny shared several photos of him wearing OSU's basketball uni, jersey #3, with the word "Buckeyes" stitched across the chest.

"Buckeye nation? #notcommitted" ... Bronny captioned the post.

And, it was a family affair ... 'cause mom and dad came along to support Bronny. LeBron (and Savannah) even threw on an OSU hoops t-shirt

Bronny's post comes just three days after he attended the OSU football game with his dad on Saturday ... where the #2 Buckeyes defeated #5 Notre Dame, 21-10.

Keon Keeley got to meet Lebron James at the Ohio State- ND game, Keon is a huge fan of his ! pic.twitter.com/xOFSoOzpWm — 🌸JanickéKeeley🌸 (@JaJakeeley) September 5, 2022 @JaJakeeley

Their mere presence at the game was enough to get the Internet buzzin' ... fans immediately began saying Bronny to OSU was a done deal.

The 17-year-old basketball phenom is in his senior year at Sierra Canyon -- and several big-name programs have shown interest in signing The King's son.

He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities. When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him. #JamesGang👑 https://t.co/BBciKxl7m8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 17, 2022 @KingJames