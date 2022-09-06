Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Bronny James Rocks Ohio State Basketball Uniform After Campus Visit

Bronny James Rocks OSU Bball Uni After Campus Visit ... Buckeye Nation?!?

9/6/2022 3:51 PM PT
Instagram/@bronny

LeBron James' son, Bronny, just added fuel to the speculation about where he'll play college ball -- posting pics in an Ohio State basketball uniform after visiting their campus.

Bronny shared several photos of him wearing OSU's basketball uni, jersey #3, with the word "Buckeyes" stitched across the chest.

Instagram/@bronny

"Buckeye nation? #notcommitted" ... Bronny captioned the post.

And, it was a family affair ... 'cause mom and dad came along to support Bronny. LeBron (and Savannah) even threw on an OSU hoops t-shirt

Bronny's post comes just three days after he attended the OSU football game with his dad on Saturday ... where the #2 Buckeyes defeated #5 Notre Dame, 21-10.

Their mere presence at the game was enough to get the Internet buzzin' ... fans immediately began saying Bronny to OSU was a done deal.

The 17-year-old basketball phenom is in his senior year at Sierra Canyon -- and several big-name programs have shown interest in signing The King's son.

LeBron's love for Ohio State and the area (it's his home state, after all) is well-documented, so if Bronny decides to commit to The Ohio State University, it'd be a full-circle moment for the four-time NBA champ.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later