Bronny James Rocks Ohio State Basketball Uniform After Campus Visit
9/6/2022 3:51 PM PT
LeBron James' son, Bronny, just added fuel to the speculation about where he'll play college ball -- posting pics in an Ohio State basketball uniform after visiting their campus.
Bronny shared several photos of him wearing OSU's basketball uni, jersey #3, with the word "Buckeyes" stitched across the chest.
"Buckeye nation? #notcommitted" ... Bronny captioned the post.
And, it was a family affair ... 'cause mom and dad came along to support Bronny. LeBron (and Savannah) even threw on an OSU hoops t-shirt
Bronny's post comes just three days after he attended the OSU football game with his dad on Saturday ... where the #2 Buckeyes defeated #5 Notre Dame, 21-10.
Keon Keeley got to meet Lebron James at the Ohio State- ND game, Keon is a huge fan of his ! pic.twitter.com/xOFSoOzpWm— 🌸JanickéKeeley🌸 (@JaJakeeley) September 5, 2022 @JaJakeeley
Their mere presence at the game was enough to get the Internet buzzin' ... fans immediately began saying Bronny to OSU was a done deal.
Lebron to OSU hockey confirmed pic.twitter.com/2Vx43zn918— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 3, 2022 @PeteBlackburn
The 17-year-old basketball phenom is in his senior year at Sierra Canyon -- and several big-name programs have shown interest in signing The King's son.
He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities. When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him. #JamesGang👑 https://t.co/BBciKxl7m8— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 17, 2022 @KingJames
LeBron's love for Ohio State and the area (it's his home state, after all) is well-documented, so if Bronny decides to commit to The Ohio State University, it'd be a full-circle moment for the four-time NBA champ.