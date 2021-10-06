LeBron James Posts Birthday Tribute To Bronny ... 'How Are You 17?!?'

... 'How Are You 17?!?'

LeBron James simply cannot believe his oldest son, Bronny, is just one year from becoming an adult ... wishing the young hoops star the happiest of birthdays and wondering, "What in the hell is going on. How are you 17??"

The Sierra Canyon baller is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday ... and King James honored him with a special tribute.

"My baby boy! Ight enough of soft 💩💩. 🤣🤣," James said on Instagram. "Proud of you Young 🤴🏾.

"Watching you grow into the young man you are today makes me so happy and proud! Love you kid!"

Remember, Bron was away in the NBA's Orlando bubble for Bronny's 16th, so we're sure the James Gang will be making up for lost time and going all out for his 17th.

FYI -- Bronny is one of the top hoops prospects in the Class of 2023 ... and could possibly end up at a big college basketball program.

LeBron reflected on Bronny's rising success on and off the court -- applauding his hard work at a young age.

"Keep going up above and beyond! I’m right here guiding and watching! ❤️❤️❤️❤️👑"