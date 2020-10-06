LeBron James Wishes Bronny Happy 16th Birthday From Bubble, 'Love You Kid'

Breaking News

LeBron James is showing love for Bronny from inside the NBA bubble ... wishing his oldest son a happy 16th birthday with a touching shoutout.

Remember, the James Gang children are not in Orlando to watch their papa in the NBA Finals ... with LeBron saying they're "too adventurous" to be in the bubble.

King James did the best he could for his son's big day ... sending his love in an emotional IG post.

"Happy 16 kid!!!!!" LeBron said Tuesday, "1 of a kind and I’ve loved every second of your existence so far in your young promising life!"

The superstar continued ... "You’re SPECIAL kid(always know that)! Continue to grow and continue to lead your generation to heights maybe you didn’t even think was possible because you guys are simply that SPECIAL!!"

Bronny's already become a star in his own right over the years ... he's one of the most popular high school basketball players in the nation -- and he's teamed up with the super famous FaZe Clan.

"Thank you for allowing me to be your inspiration, leader, listener, mediator, as well as many more things but most importantly simply being YOUR DAD!"

"Love you kid until the wheels fall off and when they do we push the car to our destination side by side! Enjoy your day, your existence, your LIFE!! Live.Laugh.Learn.Love! 🙏🏾❤️🤴🏾👑 bronny #YoungSimba🦁"