LeBron James Pens Birthday Love Note to Wife From NBA Bubble

He's got a lot going on right now -- but LeBron James found time to write a love note to his wife on her birthday.

"My beautiful strong ambitious driven committed loving amazing woman I call my queen, my best friend, my love, my wife," Bron wrote Thursday evening in an IG post to Savannah James.

"I scream from the damn bubble happy birthday! Please enjoy your day, your weekend, your moment in time! I love you!"

35-year-old LeBron and 34-year-old Savannah were high school sweethearts back in Akron, Ohio. They got engaged back in 2011 and married in 2013. They have 3 kids together -- Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri.

LeBron has had his hands full lately -- not only leading the Lakers during the NBA playoffs in the bubble in Orlando, but taking on President Trump and others who have been critical of his social justice action over the past few weeks and months.