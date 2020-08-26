Ex-NYPD Commish Rips LeBron James, 'You Have No Idea' How Policing Works

Breaking News

The former Commissioner of the NYPD is going after LeBron James ... saying the NBA superstar should keep his mouth shut when it comes to criticizing police because he "has no idea what the job is."

Bernie Kerik -- who was commish from 2000 to 2001 -- was really upset with LeBron's critical comments about the police officers involved in the Jacob Blake shooting.

"I’ve got nothing nice to say about those cops at all," Bron told the media on Monday.

"If you’re sitting here and telling me that there was no way to subdue [Blake] or detain him before the firing of guns, then you’re sitting here and lying to not only me, you’re lying to every African American, and every black person in the community."

Enter Kerik ... who clapped back hard at Bron on social media.

"You should not comment or criticize when you have no idea what the job is, nor would you have the courage to do it," he said.

"I’d challenge [LeBron James] to handcuff someone the refuses to comply, or spend a day in a firearms simulations training center?"

Kerik has been a staunch defender of the police in several high profile shooting cases over the years.