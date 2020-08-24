LeBron James Rocks Kobe Bryant Tribute Jersey To Lakers Playoff Game
LeBron James Rocks Kobe Bryant Tribute Jersey To Lakers Playoff Game
8/24/2020 4:36 PM PT
LeBron James has that Mamba Mentality on Kobe Bryant day ... wearing a Mamba tribute jersey on his way to play the Blazers in game 4 of their playoff series.
LBJ walked into the building sporting a limited-edition Bryant tribute jersey ... with #24 on the back and #8 on the front.
Nike only offered a small number of these custom jerseys on its website on Monday -- but James has some pull over there.
8 💜💛 24 pic.twitter.com/XgRbLxuE1V— NBA on Campus (@nbaoncampus) August 24, 2020 @nbaoncampus
The Lakers have a much bigger tribute planned for the game -- the entire team will wear special Black Mamba jerseys, which were actually designed by Kobe a few years before he passed.
The jerseys feature a snakeskin pattern and a special patch on the shoulder to honor Gianna Bryant.
LeBron and Kobe were extremely close -- James famously got a Kobe tribute tattoo on his thigh in the wake of his death. He also gave an emotional address to Laker Nation in the first home game following the tragedy.
8/24 pic.twitter.com/FuDTL6OrpE— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 24, 2020 @Lakers
But, don't expect the Portland Trail Blazers to just let the Lakers run 'em over -- Damian Lillard is also hoping to honor Kobe tonight by playing his ass off and fighting for a victory, just like Kobe would have wanted.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.