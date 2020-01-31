LeBron and Lakers Wear Kobe Bryant Jerseys Before First Game Since Death

Getty

Anthony Davis and his Lakers teammates just took the court for the first time since Kobe Bryant's tragic death ... honoring the late superstar on his shirt during warm-ups before the game.

The Lakers' match-up with the Portland Trail Blazers will be filled with tributes to the lives lost in the helicopter crash ... including a heartbreaking gesture for Kobe and his daughter, Gigi, with the Staples Center putting a spotlight on 2 courtside seats donning their jerseys and roses.

Kobe's #8 and #24 are displayed on the court ... as well as a "KB" badge on the players' jerseys.

Boyz II Men -- who honored Kobe at the Grammys on Sunday -- will perform the national anthem prior to tipoff.

The video board featured the names of all 9 people who were lost in the accident.

The team will have a video tribute to the Black Mamba accompanied by an emotional cello performance.

The fans were shouting Kobe's name outside Staples before entering the arena ... and we have video of the emotional scene.

Carmelo Anthony -- who was very close with Kobe -- did not make the trip because he's still mourning Kobe's death.

James revealed his permanent tribute to Kobe before the game, a tattoo that reads "Mamba 4 Life."

Usher sang a rendition of "Amazing Grace" to start off the tribute ... and he appeared visibly dejected before his performance.