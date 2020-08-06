LeBron James On Donald Trump's NBA Boycott, See Ya!

Play video content Breaking News Courtesy of NBA

LeBron James says the NBA won't miss Donald Trump as a viewer -- essentially telling POTUS not to let the door hit him on the way out!

"I really don't think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership," James said after the Lakers lost to the OKC Thunder on Wednesday ... "And, that's all I got to say."

SPOILER: That wasn't all he had to say.

Of course, Bron as reacting to comments Trump made earlier that day -- when he blasted the NBA kneeling protests as "disgraceful" during an interview with "FOX & Friends."

LeBron and the overwhelming majority of people inside the bubble have been kneeling during the national anthem before games while wearing Black Lives Matter shirts.

Trump no likey.

"When I see people kneeling during the playing and disrespecting our flag and national anthem, what I do personally is turn off the game," Trump added.

When asked about the comments, LeBron said he didn't want to get into another public social media spat with POTUS ... but followed up by essentially calling for people to vote Trump out of office in November.

"I think our game is in a beautiful position and we have fans all over the world and our fans not only love the way we play the game, we try to give it back to them with our commitment to the game."

"But also respect what else we try to bring to the game and acknowledge it -- what's right and what's wrong," James said.

"And I hope everyone, no matter the race, no matter the color, no matter the size, will see what leadership that we have at the top in our country and understand that November is right around the corner and it's a big moment for us as Americans."

"If we continue to talk about, 'We want better, we want change, we have an opportunity to do that."

"But the game will go on without his eyes on it. I can sit here and speak for all of us that love the game of basketball: We could [not] care less."