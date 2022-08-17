LeBron James Signs 2-Year, $97.1 Mil. Deal W/ Lakers ... Paves Way To Team Up W/ Bronny

LeBron and Bronny James are one step closer to being teammates in the NBA -- the King just inked a 2-year, $97.1 million deal to stay with the Lakers through the 2023-24 season ... which will make him a free agent when his son becomes eligible for the draft.

The NBA superstar hasn't shied away from his dream of playing alongside his oldest ... he's mentioned it several times and made his intentions crystal clear.

Bron's new deal with the Purple and Gold now gives him the opportunity to opt-out and become a free agent the same season Bronny enters the 2024 NBA Draft ... paving the way for him to sign with whatever team picks the current 17-year-old baller.

It would mark the first time both a father and son played in the Association at the same time -- and even though LeBron will be 39 when 2024 rolls around, he's hellbent on making it happen.

Bronny's currently one of the nation's top-ranked players in his class ... and recently wowed all of social media by slamming home a poster dunk in the Club Basketball Euro Tour.