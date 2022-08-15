Bronny James Hits Posterizer Dunk On Opponent In Game, LeBron Goes Nuts!
8/15/2022 12:28 PM PT
Bronny James is looking more and more like his pops every time he takes the court -- because LeBron's oldest just unloaded an insane posterizing dunk on his opponent ... and the NBA superstar lost his mind!!
The moment just happened at the Club Basketball Euro Tour overseas ... where Bronny and his bro, Bryce, are suiting up for the California Basketball Club.
Sheesh Bronny! 😱 pic.twitter.com/tAPxURfwHn— 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) August 15, 2022 @_Talkin_NBA
With under 2 minutes in the second quarter, #0 took the ball the whole length of the court ... and legit took flight as he slammed it home.
The highlight has social media going off -- including LeBron Sr, who tweeted, "OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!!!!! 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱"
Donovan Mitchell added -- "This crazy bronny!!"
Of course, the James bros are finally suiting up on the same team together ... and hoops fans have been watching their every move.
The dunk is just a sign of more to come from Bronny ... who's entering his senior year of high school hoops.
Bronny and Bryce have been getting in some solid time on the hardwood with their dad -- training together at the Lakers facility earlier this month.