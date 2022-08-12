LeBron James, Wife Get Matching Hand Tattoos To Honor Their 3 Kids

Play video content

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, just added more ink to their body art collection ... getting matching hand tattoos to honor their three kids -- Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.

The Lakers superstar got his new ink done by famous tat artist Ganga Tattoo -- who just recently gave Bronny his first tat -- and showed off the finished product on his social media page Thursday night.

On LBJ's shooting hand, he got the initials "B.B.Z." placed underneath a crown. Savannah revealed she got the "B.B.Z." on her right hand as well.

They both were in love with the new ink ... Savannah -- who married Bron in 2013 -- shared the clip with the caption, "♥♥♥ BBZ over everything!"

It's been a great summer for LeBron and his kids -- the fam has spent a lot of time together, and the King and his two boys even got to hoop together at the Lakers' practice facility earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Bronny and Bryce played organized basketball together for the first time in Europe earlier this week -- and LeBron was pumped for it!

"Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!!" James said on Twitter watching his kids on TV.

"This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW"