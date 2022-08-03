LeBron James' Son, Bronny, Gets First Tattoo

First, he learned to dunk like Dad -- then he got inked up like Pops, too!!!

Bronny James -- the oldest son of LeBron James -- just got his first-ever tattoo this week ... and he looked super happy with how the body art turned out.

No word on what the 17-year-old got permanently inscribed on his skin -- but it seems he got a few tats during the session, including some on his neck and his wrists.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The tattoo artist who did the work, Ganga, said on Instagram he got LeBron's blessing to do the tats -- adding that he was grateful for the opportunity.

"I made the first tattoo for @bronny," the artist said. "thank you very much for the trust, @kingjames 👑 much love fam ❤️"

Of course, the Lakers superstar is familiar with the tattoo needle -- he's got ink all over his body ... and he even recently allowed Ganga to draw on his upper thigh area as well.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.