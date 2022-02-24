LeBron James' Son Bronny Inks Deal w/ PSD Underwear For 'Signature' Collection

Bronny James isn't just following in his father's footsteps on the basketball court ... he's also inherited pops business acumen -- the high school phenom just landed a deal with PSD underwear, and will release a signature collection later this year.

LeBron James' oldest son -- who has ambitions of playing in the NBA one day -- isn't wasting any time securing the bag.

PSD announced news of the huge signing on Thursday ... officially welcoming Bronny to their family.

FYI, 17-year-old Bronny Jr. -- a star on the Sierra Canyon basketball team -- is the youngest athlete entrepreneur to partner with the underwear company, according to PSD.

And, the partnership just makes sense ... Bronny says he's been rockin' PSD's draws for as long as he can remember.

Bronny now joins a star-studded roster at PSD -- Ja Morant, Deebo Samuel, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Bubba Wallace are already affiliated with the brand.

Now, the plan is for Bronny to link up with the company's design team and create signature pieces that'll be available in stores in spring.

"I’m looking forward to sharing my ideas and input to create some pretty unique pieces.”