Puma Gifts LaMelo Ball Diamond Chain For All-Star Game Appearance, Worth $80k

Hornets star LaMelo Ball received a custom 17-carat diamond pendant from Puma -- celebrating his first All-Star appearance -- and we're told the pendant is worth $80k!!

TMZ Sports has learned Puma hit up renowned jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills in L.A. ... and asked him to create the super-flashy piece of bling for Ball to rock at ASW.

Of course, Ball is signed to Puma ... so when news broke 20-year-old Ball was selected to play in the game in Cleveland they wanted to make sure LaMelo showed up and showed out all weekend.

Check out the video, the chain features 17 carats of flawless white diamonds set into yellow and white gold.

If you look closely ... you can see the iconic Puma logo as well as the words "All-Star" in honor of LaMelo's first appearance in the NBA's showcase of elites.

FYI, at age 20, LaMelo became the fourth-youngest player to ever participate in the game -- behind LeBron James (20 years, 52 days old), Magic Johnson (20 years, 173 days old), and the late Kobe Bryant who did it at just 19 years old.

We're told Ball was gifted the serious drip in Cleveland ... just in time for him to showcase the ice to his fellow peers and fans.