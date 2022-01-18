LeBron James Gives Youngest Son Shoutout After He Scores Wild Basket

LeBron James' youngest son Bryce James had himself quite the performance on MLK day ... the 14-year-old hooper dropped 21 points -- including a slick layup -- and dad was pumped!

Bryce, like older brother Bronny, plays for Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles ... one of the top teams in the country.

Check out the clip ... Bryce starts the fast break, avoiding defenders in the process before finishing with a jelly layup at the basket.

Of course, LBJ was hyped ... and showed his youngest son some love for the insane layup package.

"Bryce did what?" LeBron posted on Instagram. "Young🤴🏾Going," he added.

Athleticism clearly runs in the family. Just a couple years after Bronny started dunking, Bryce accomplished the feat during warmups last month.

Play video content