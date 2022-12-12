LeBron James' Son, Bryce, Signs NIL Deal With Klutch Sports

LeBron James' family has yet another reason to celebrate today ... The King's youngest son, Bryce, has followed in Dad's footsteps -- and signed on with Klutch Sports.

The agency announced Monday it's inked the young James to an NIL deal ... welcoming the 15-year-old rising Sierra Canyon hoops star with a social media post.

Of course, LeBron's longtime friend Rich Paul founded the org. in 2012 after leaving Creative Artists Agency (CAA) ... and has inked some of the biggest deals in the NBA over the last few years.

In addition to LBJ, stars like Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Ben Simmons, Trae Young and Anthony Edwards are all Klutch clients.

It's unclear what dollar figure Bryce is now expected to make with the org. ... but, safe to say it'll be a whole lot more than just gas money.

Bryce is now the second James kid to get his feet wet in the NIL game ... his brother, Bronny, signed a deal with Beats by Dre and Nike in October.

