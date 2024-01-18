Mercy Miller, Master P's Son, Drops 29, Notre Dame Squad Beats #1 Team In California

Play video content Instagram/@fyrehousemedia

"Put some respect" on Mercy Miller's name ... Master P's high school hoops star son once again proved he's one of the best basketball players in the country after defeating the top-ranked squad in California!

Mercy's coach Matt Sargeant channeled Birdman after Notre Dame's big win over #1 Harvard-Westlake, glowingly speaking about his senior guard ... “Put some respect on that name!"

“That’s an All-American player. [Mercy's] will to win is an unparallel.”

Miller dropped 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the 59-54 win ... in front of a packed crowd that included Gonzaga HC Mark Few.

“I think this is definitely a statement game for our team just to show how good we are as a team and what we’re all about,” Mercy said after the game.

“We go in the gym and work hard every day so it’s definitely good to go out there and improve against one of the top teams in the country.”

Notre Dame improved to 21-0, and is 4-0 in league play.

Miller has been nearly unguardable this season. Mercy dropped 68 points during a game last month.

Just last weekend, MM scored 38, and grabbed 10 boards at ND's Senior Night at Crypto.com Arena.

