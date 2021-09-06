Master P Says His Son, Mercy, Could Be One Of Houston Cougars' Best Hoops Star Ever

Could Be One Of Houston's Greatest Ballers

Play video content TMZSports.com

Master P is already predicting his hoops star son, Mercy Miller, is gonna be a baller at the University of Houston -- telling TMZ Sports, he could be just as great as Hakeem Olajuwon!

And, he's only 15 years old ... playing guard at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis but made an early commitment to play college ball for the Houston Cougars.

"His favorite teams was University of Houston and Duke," P tell us, "That was his final choices and to be able to do that as a young kid right now ... he's blessed."

"He was able to win a high school state championship last year as a freshman and now to know what college you're going to, it's just gonna bring all the pieces to the puzzle together."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

P expects Mercy to bring that winning spirit to Houston -- telling us his son could end up being one of the greatest to ever wear a Cougar jersey.

"A lot of the greats went to University of Houston," P says.

"Clyde the Glyde, Elvin Hayes, Hakeem Olajuwon and now you got Mercy Miller -- could be on that same wall."

That's some big names to follow ... but, the rapper doesn't want his son to just be great at ball -- he wants him to excel in school.

"He's an A-student. That's what I'm more proud of and education is so important and he'll be able to get that."

"It's a great place for education at the University of Houston."

Mercy's also gonna be able to get some endorsement deals due to the NIL rules ... and his big brother Hercy Miller -- who will play for the Tennessee State basketball team this year -- just signed a $2M deal.

"A lot of brands are probably gonna start coming at him now knowing this is where he gon' be at."