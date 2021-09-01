Master P Says His Water Company's Sending Aid to New Orleans

Play video content TMZ.com

Master P's looking out for the people of New Orleans who've been devastated by yet another hurricane ... by sending them some clean water.

The business mogul -- who hails from NOLA -- was out in Beverly Hills Tuesday when we asked how he's planning to help his city, and he says his water company, LA Great, is providing aid to those who've been impacted ... especially the most vulnerable.

Master P tells us he's also looking into other ways to send relief and make sure people are getting fed too, while asking everyone to send prayers and come together to help in any way they can.

Though New Orleans' bolstered levees and floodgates held up against Hurricane Ida's force to protect the city against the same type of destruction as Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago ... the storm still left a million people without power and resulted in 4 deaths.