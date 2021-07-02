Master P's Son, Hercy Miller, Signs $2 Mil Deal Day After NCAA Rule Change

Play video content TMZSports.com

Master P's son, Hercy Miller, isn't wasting any time ... 'cause the incoming college freshman hoops star tells us he JUST signed a multi-million dollar deal.

TMZ Sports caught up with P and 19-year-old Hercy in Beverly Hills ... a day after the NCAA announced they'll allow athletes to make dough off their image and likeness.

"It was a 2 million dollar deal. It's incredible. This is gonna change the way college athletes want to stay in school," P says.

Remember, a few months back Master P told us he lined up this deal ... and was just waiting patiently for the regulations to change.

Well, rule changed, check ... and Hercy didn't wait long before signing his name on the dotted line.

"I signed a deal with an American technology company. Like my dad said, it's a blessing," Hercy -- an incoming frosh at Tennessee State -- tells us.

A teenage with a couple milli in the bank ... so what's Hercy gonna do with all that cash??

"I learned from my dad, I'm gonna start off by giving back to the community and everyone around me. I have a camp July 21," Hercy says.

"I'm giving back to the kids. Giving school supplies."

Hercy says he's also going to treat himself to a Tesla.