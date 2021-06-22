Master P Wants Pelicans Head Coaching Gig, 'Zion Will Be Happy!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Rap legend Master P knows exactly who the next head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans should be -- MASTER P!!!! -- telling TMZ Sports superstar Zion Williamson would LOVE the move!!

Of course, times are tough in NOLA -- the Pels just fired Stan Van Gundy after one season ... and there are reports Zion's family isn't too happy with the franchise.

We spoke with P about all the drama surrounding his hometown team ... and his solution is to get himself on the sidelines as either a head or assistant coach.

"I think it's time," P tells us. "They gotta do something different, unique."

Percy has hoops experience -- he played preseason ball with the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors in the '90s ... and previously coached San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan at the AAU level.

"I played in the NBA, I done coached a lot of great players that are in the league. I done took my sons from being high school athletes to maybe they'll be the next future big-time pro athletes."

He added ... "If they bring me in as a head coach or assistant coach, I think I can change the game!"

Remember, P told us back in 2017 he was close to joining Alvin Gentry's staff ... and believes the coach would still have his job if he had brought him on board.

"I think he'd still have his job if he did that," P says.

As for the reports regarding Zion, P thinks his involvement as a coach will certainly make everyone happy!!

"We'll win and Zion will be happy," P said. "Everything! I feel like it's motivating the players and understanding them, that's the most important thing."

FYI -- the Pels finished 31-41 this past season ... but P is confident he can turn things around.

So, how would a rap mogul switch to NBA head coach sound?? P compares it to a former Heisman winner-turned MLB hopeful-turned NFL tight end.

"You look at Tim Tebow, they brought him to play as a tight end because they looking at times is changing."