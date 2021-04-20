Zion Williamson Reveals First Signature Jordan Sneaker, Zion 1!

It's the moment all sneakerheads have been waiting for -- NBA superstar Zion Williamson's first-ever Jordan Brand signature shoe ... and it's a beaut!!!

The New Orleans Pelicans forward officially revealed the "Zion 1" sneaker on Tuesday ... showing off the sleek, letter Z design.

The original "Gen Zion" colorway is in black and white, which symbolizes Zion's upbringing and growth.

Williamson explained the meaning behind the colors ... saying, "The white and black colorway is important to me. Growing up I was taught that your home base is your foundation."

"Whether it’s your family or your brothers, you need a solid base to start from, and that’s what the black and white colorway represents for me."

Williamson wasted no time revealing additional colorways as well ... with tributes to his personality ("ZNA"), hometown ("Marion"), and little brother, ("Noah").

Speaking of Noah, Zion's lil' bro made a cameo in the first commercial for the sneaker ... and you can tell the kid's gonna be a star, too!!

It's a monumental moment for the brand -- it's the Jumpman's first signature release with its new era of superstars like Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal and Luka Doncic.

Zion will debut his shoe Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets ... and ya gotta imagine the folks at Jumpman are praying he doesn't pull a "Kyrie 4" moment like he did at Duke.

In fact, the shoe was specifically designed to be worn by players at every position -- which means it's durable, yet light -- so here's hoping it's strong enough for the star baller!!