Nike Settles Lawsuit Over Lil Nas X's Satan Shoes

Lil Nas X's Satan Shoes won't see the light of day, because although Nike settled its lawsuit against the manufacturer of the merch ... the shoe giant really won the battle to block the controversial kicks.

Nike tells TMZ ... it's reached an agreement with MSCHF, the company producing the custom shoes based on Nike's Air Max 97. The so-called Satan Shoes were inspired by Lil Nas' demonic-themed music video for his new song, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)."

The footwear giant tells us the settlement calls for MSCHF to launch a voluntary recall to buy back all Satan Shoes it's sold for their original retail prices in order to remove them from circulation.

Remember ... MSCHF was hawking the limited-edition kicks for $1,018 a pop, an ode to the bible scripture emblazoned on the side, Luke 10:18, which references Satan's banishment from heaven. Buyers snatched up all 666 pairs within minutes after last month's release. The shoes feature an inverted cross, bronze pentagram and a drop of human blood.

As we reported ... Nike filed suit against MSCHF last week, claiming MSCHF was infringing on its trademarks by selling the altered Air Max 97 without Nike's authorization. A judge had already granted Nike an injunction to block all future sales of the shoes.