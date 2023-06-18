Master P's Son Mercy Talks Being H.S. Hoops Star W/ Famous Dad

Play video content TMZSports.com

Mercy Miller, the high school hoops star of rap legend Master P, was convinced he wanted to be a Duke Blue Devil ... that is until he met with University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson.

17-year-old Mercy, a star at Notre Dame High School (they won a state title last season), committed to play at Houston (a #1 seed in this year's NCAA Tourney) a few months back, in part because Sampson, one of the best coaches in college hoops, told the Miller family he saw something special in their son.

"[Coach Sampson] recognized Mercy's talent from 9th-grade summer and he said he's been around a lot of special players, some of the top players in the world and he said the way he felt about Mercy was only like three other players that he felt like that about when he seen him," P told Babcock.

Those players ... "It was Lebron James, Westbrook and then Derrick Rose," according to the mogul.

"It was between Houston and Duke for me when I was growing up. When I went to Houston, I really fell in love with it. When they offered me, Coach Kelvin Sampson -- he's a great guy and the connection was there so I just felt might as well just wrap it up and get this over with," Mercy told us.

"I was shocked because he always wanted to go to Duke but when the coach left Duke and then he was like 'Dad I'm ready, I made up my mind' and coach Kelvin Sampson, he's a straight guy," Mercy's dad said.

FYI, Mercy will go to Houston in 2024, after his senior high school season at the Sherman Oaks school.

We also talked to Mercy about the advantages (and possible disadvantages) of having a famous dad.

"I feel like there's really no disadvantage to it like that. I'm blessed to be in this position with the family I have, the dad I have. Sometimes, I guess, people can say I do this and I had the opportunity I had just because my dad is who he is, but I put the work in."

"Everything is not given. Nothing is given in this world so I take it for what it is," Mercy said.

Of course, players who come from famous families sometimes face unfair criticism. Just look at Bronny James, whose game is constantly picked apart online by people yelling nepotism!

